The Detroit Lions (0-8) will try to end an eight-game slide when they clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Detroit's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.

Sunday's total is 4.1 points higher than the combined 36.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.6 more than the 41 total in this contest.

The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 41-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Steelers have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Steelers average 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions surrender (30.5).

The Steelers collect 324.1 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions give up per matchup.

The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Lions rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers surrender (21.1).

The Lions average 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers allow (354.3).

When Detroit totals more than 354.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In three of five home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (41).

On the road, Detroit has two wins against the spread and is 0-4 overall.

This year, in four road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.

Lions away games this season average 47.8 total points, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

