November 14, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Detroit Lions (0-8) will try to end an eight-game slide when they clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10.

Odds for Steelers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Detroit's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.
  • Sunday's total is 4.1 points higher than the combined 36.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 51.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.6 more than the 41 total in this contest.
  • The Steelers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2020, 2.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 41-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 47.8 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Steelers average 10.4 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Lions surrender (30.5).
  • The Steelers collect 324.1 yards per game, 54.8 fewer yards than the 378.9 the Lions give up per matchup.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • In Detroit's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year the Lions rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Steelers surrender (21.1).
  • The Lions average 33.2 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Steelers allow (354.3).
  • When Detroit totals more than 354.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Steelers are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In three of five home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (41).
  • On the road, Detroit has two wins against the spread and is 0-4 overall.
  • This year, in four road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.
  • Lions away games this season average 47.8 total points, 6.8 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

