Publish date:
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins has 375 receiving yards on 22 receptions (31 targets), averaging 41.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.2% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
- Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- The 239.6 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Watkins hauled in two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.
- Watkins has put up 64 yards over his last three games (21.3 per game), hauling in six passes on nine targets.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Kenneth Gainwell
31
11.2%
19
164
1
5
13.5%
Powered By Data Skrive