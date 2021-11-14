Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Quez Watkins' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off against the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins has 375 receiving yards on 22 receptions (31 targets), averaging 41.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.2% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
  • Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 239.6 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Watkins hauled in two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.
  • Watkins has put up 64 yards over his last three games (21.3 per game), hauling in six passes on nine targets.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Kenneth Gainwell

31

11.2%

19

164

1

5

13.5%

