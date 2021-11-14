Before placing any wagers on Quez Watkins' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) square off against the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has 375 receiving yards on 22 receptions (31 targets), averaging 41.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.2% of the 276 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.

Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The 239.6 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Watkins hauled in two passes for nine yards while being targeted three times.

Watkins has put up 64 yards over his last three games (21.3 per game), hauling in six passes on nine targets.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

