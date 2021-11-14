Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Randall Cobb, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Cobb's Green Bay Packers (7-2) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cobb's stat line this year shows 20 catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 27.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 28 times.
  • Cobb has been the target of 9.4% (28 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.
  • Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 15.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Cobb has averaged 39.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 10.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cobb, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, Cobb was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per catch).
  • Cobb's nine grabs in his last three games are good enough for 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Randall Cobb

28

9.4%

20

244

4

8

15.7%

Davante Adams

87

29.1%

58

786

3

10

19.6%

Aaron Jones

41

13.7%

33

237

4

10

19.6%

Robert Tonyan

29

9.7%

18

204

2

4

7.8%

