Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Randall Cobb, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Cobb's Green Bay Packers (7-2) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb's stat line this year shows 20 catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 27.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 28 times.

Cobb has been the target of 9.4% (28 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.

Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 15.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cobb's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Seattle

Cobb has averaged 39.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 10.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cobb, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Cobb was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per catch).

Cobb's nine grabs in his last three games are good enough for 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 28 9.4% 20 244 4 8 15.7% Davante Adams 87 29.1% 58 786 3 10 19.6% Aaron Jones 41 13.7% 33 237 4 10 19.6% Robert Tonyan 29 9.7% 18 204 2 4 7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive