Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb's stat line this year shows 20 catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 27.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 28 times.
- Cobb has been the target of 9.4% (28 total) of his team's 299 passing attempts this season.
- Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 15.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Cobb has averaged 39.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 10.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cobb, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks are allowing 287.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, Cobb was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per catch).
- Cobb's nine grabs in his last three games are good enough for 87 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 14 times.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
28
9.4%
20
244
4
8
15.7%
Davante Adams
87
29.1%
58
786
3
10
19.6%
Aaron Jones
41
13.7%
33
237
4
10
19.6%
Robert Tonyan
29
9.7%
18
204
2
4
7.8%
