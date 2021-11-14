Ricky Seals-Jones has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones has caught 20 passes on 31 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.0 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.1% of the 280 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.

Seals-Jones (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have called a pass in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Seals-Jones has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Seals-Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Broncos, Seals-Jones was targeted four times, totaling 12 yards on two receptions.

Seals-Jones has 12 catches on 17 targets for 121 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 31 11.1% 20 200 2 10 37.0% Terry McLaurin 76 27.1% 43 573 4 6 22.2% J.D. McKissic 42 15.0% 33 332 1 1 3.7% Adam Humphries 29 10.4% 20 220 0 1 3.7%

Powered By Data Skrive