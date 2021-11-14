Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones has caught 20 passes on 31 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.0 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.1% of the 280 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
- Seals-Jones (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Seals-Jones has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Seals-Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Broncos, Seals-Jones was targeted four times, totaling 12 yards on two receptions.
- Seals-Jones has 12 catches on 17 targets for 121 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
31
11.1%
20
200
2
10
37.0%
Terry McLaurin
76
27.1%
43
573
4
6
22.2%
J.D. McKissic
42
15.0%
33
332
1
1
3.7%
Adam Humphries
29
10.4%
20
220
0
1
3.7%
