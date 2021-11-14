Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ricky Seals-Jones has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones has caught 20 passes on 31 targets for 200 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.0 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.1% of the 280 passes thrown by his team have gone Seals-Jones' way.
  • Seals-Jones (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Seals-Jones has averaged zero receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Seals-Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Broncos, Seals-Jones was targeted four times, totaling 12 yards on two receptions.
  • Seals-Jones has 12 catches on 17 targets for 121 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

31

11.1%

20

200

2

10

37.0%

Terry McLaurin

76

27.1%

43

573

4

6

22.2%

J.D. McKissic

42

15.0%

33

332

1

1

3.7%

Adam Humphries

29

10.4%

20

220

0

1

3.7%

