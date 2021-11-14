Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has caught 19 passes (53 targets) for 206 yards (22.9 per game) with two TDs this season.
- Anderson has been the target of 16.5% (53 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Anderson had 99 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Cardinals, 71.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cardinals.
- This week Anderson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Anderson was targeted three times and picked up two yards on one reception.
- Over his last three outings, Anderson's four grabs (on 13 targets) have led to 16 receiving yards (5.3 per game).
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
53
16.5%
19
206
2
3
10.0%
D.J. Moore
88
27.4%
53
677
3
8
26.7%
Christian McCaffrey
22
6.9%
20
217
0
1
3.3%
Chuba Hubbard
28
8.7%
19
152
0
2
6.7%
Powered By Data Skrive