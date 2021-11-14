Before placing any bets on Robby Anderson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (4-5) play the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has caught 19 passes (53 targets) for 206 yards (22.9 per game) with two TDs this season.

Anderson has been the target of 16.5% (53 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Anderson had 99 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Cardinals, 71.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cardinals.

This week Anderson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Anderson was targeted three times and picked up two yards on one reception.

Over his last three outings, Anderson's four grabs (on 13 targets) have led to 16 receiving yards (5.3 per game).

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 53 16.5% 19 206 2 3 10.0% D.J. Moore 88 27.4% 53 677 3 8 26.7% Christian McCaffrey 22 6.9% 20 217 0 1 3.3% Chuba Hubbard 28 8.7% 19 152 0 2 6.7%

