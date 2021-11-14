Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

Author:

Before placing any bets on Robby Anderson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Anderson's Carolina Panthers (4-5) play the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has caught 19 passes (53 targets) for 206 yards (22.9 per game) with two TDs this season.
  • Anderson has been the target of 16.5% (53 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while running the football 44.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Anderson had 99 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Cardinals, 71.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
  • Anderson did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cardinals.
  • This week Anderson will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Anderson was targeted three times and picked up two yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three outings, Anderson's four grabs (on 13 targets) have led to 16 receiving yards (5.3 per game).

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

53

16.5%

19

206

2

3

10.0%

D.J. Moore

88

27.4%

53

677

3

8

26.7%

Christian McCaffrey

22

6.9%

20

217

0

1

3.3%

Chuba Hubbard

28

8.7%

19

152

0

2

6.7%

Powered By Data Skrive