Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,145 passing yards (238.3 ypg) on 191-of-289 with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
- He also has 168 rushing yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.
- The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
- Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Tannehill's 272 passing yards one matchup against the Saints are 27.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 288.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Saints have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Tannehill went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 143 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Tannehill added two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Tannehill has passed for 678 yards (226.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 72.4% of his passes (63-for-87) with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on six carries with two touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
65
22.3%
40
551
3
6
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
10.6%
21
336
0
4
9.8%
Jeremy McNichols
30
10.3%
24
214
1
2
4.9%
