November 14, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (7-2) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,145 passing yards (238.3 ypg) on 191-of-289 with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
  • He also has 168 rushing yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.
  • The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
  • Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Tannehill's 272 passing yards one matchup against the Saints are 27.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 288.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Saints have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Tannehill went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 143 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Tannehill added two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Tannehill has passed for 678 yards (226.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 72.4% of his passes (63-for-87) with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on six carries with two touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

65

22.3%

40

551

3

6

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

10.6%

21

336

0

4

9.8%

Jeremy McNichols

30

10.3%

24

214

1

2

4.9%

