In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (7-2) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,145 passing yards (238.3 ypg) on 191-of-289 with 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.

He also has 168 rushing yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per game.

The Titans, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.

Tannehill has thrown 40 passes in the red zone this season, 46.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Tannehill's 272 passing yards one matchup against the Saints are 27.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 288.9 yards per game through the air.

The Saints have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Tannehill went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 143 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Tannehill added two carries for three yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Tannehill has passed for 678 yards (226.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 72.4% of his passes (63-for-87) with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on six carries with two touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 65 22.3% 40 551 3 6 14.6% Julio Jones 31 10.6% 21 336 0 4 9.8% Jeremy McNichols 30 10.3% 24 214 1 2 4.9%

