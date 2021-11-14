MWC foes will battle when the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) meet the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 40.5 points five of 10 times.

UNLV's games have gone over 40.5 points in eight of nine chances this season.

Friday's total is 8.7 points lower than the two team's combined 49.2 points per game average.

The 48.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 8.4 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 13.9 points below the 54.4 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 5-4-1 this year.

This season, the Aztecs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 12 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year, the Aztecs average 4.1 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Rebels give up (31.8).

San Diego State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.8 points.

The Aztecs rack up 79.1 fewer yards per game (332.1), than the Rebels allow per outing (411.2).

When San Diego State amasses over 411.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Aztecs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 15 takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 12 points or more.

UNLV's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Rebels score 4.4 more points per game (21.5) than the Aztecs allow (17.1).

UNLV is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team notches more than 17.1 points.

The Rebels rack up only 7.8 more yards per game (313.5) than the Aztecs allow (305.7).

In games that UNLV amasses over 305.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats