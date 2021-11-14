Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 10 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) square off against the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs' 588 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 48 receptions (73 targets) and three touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 22.7% (73 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 20.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Diggs, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Diggs put together an 85-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.
  • In his last three games, Diggs has 20 receptions (26 targets) for 214 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

73

22.7%

48

588

3

13

23.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

51

15.8%

28

478

4

7

12.5%

Cole Beasley

67

20.8%

51

446

1

8

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

8.4%

21

286

5

7

12.5%

