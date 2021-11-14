In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Stefon Diggs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 10 when Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) square off against the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 588 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 48 receptions (73 targets) and three touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 22.7% (73 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 20.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together an 85-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, Diggs has 20 receptions (26 targets) for 214 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 8.4% 21 286 5 7 12.5%

