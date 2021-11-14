Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' 588 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 48 receptions (73 targets) and three touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 22.7% (73 total) of his team's 322 passing attempts this season.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 20.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 291.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together an 85-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.
- In his last three games, Diggs has 20 receptions (26 targets) for 214 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 71.3 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
8.4%
21
286
5
7
12.5%
