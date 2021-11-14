Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hockenson has 48 catches (64 targets) and paces the Lions with 448 receiving yards (56.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- Hockenson has been the target of 20.6% (64 total) of his team's 310 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (260.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times, totaling 89 yards on 10 receptions.
- In his last three games, Hockenson's 31 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 ypg).
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
64
20.6%
48
448
2
6
17.6%
D'Andre Swift
57
18.4%
47
415
2
6
17.6%
Kalif Raymond
40
12.9%
26
334
2
3
8.8%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
38
12.3%
27
250
0
5
14.7%
