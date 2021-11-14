Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player props available for T.J. Hockenson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-8) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hockenson has 48 catches (64 targets) and paces the Lions with 448 receiving yards (56.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 20.6% (64 total) of his team's 310 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (260.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times, totaling 89 yards on 10 receptions.
  • In his last three games, Hockenson's 31 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 ypg).

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

64

20.6%

48

448

2

6

17.6%

D'Andre Swift

57

18.4%

47

415

2

6

17.6%

Kalif Raymond

40

12.9%

26

334

2

3

8.8%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

38

12.3%

27

250

0

5

14.7%

