There will be player props available for T.J. Hockenson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-8) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hockenson has 48 catches (64 targets) and paces the Lions with 448 receiving yards (56.0 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Hockenson has been the target of 20.6% (64 total) of his team's 310 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (260.6 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Eagles, Hockenson was targeted 11 times, totaling 89 yards on 10 receptions.

In his last three games, Hockenson's 31 targets have resulted in 24 receptions for 211 yards (70.3 ypg).

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 64 20.6% 48 448 2 6 17.6% D'Andre Swift 57 18.4% 47 415 2 6 17.6% Kalif Raymond 40 12.9% 26 334 2 3 8.8% Amon-Ra St. Brown 38 12.3% 27 250 0 5 14.7%

