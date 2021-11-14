Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (2-6) will look to stop their four-game losing run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 1.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.8 more than the 50.5 total in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.5 over/under in this game is 4.1 points above the 46.4 average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Tampa Bay is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers score 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team give up per outing (389.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay totals more than 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (9).
  • So far this season Washington has one win against the spread.
  • Washington has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team average 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.9).
  • Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.9 points.
  • The Football Team collect only 12.8 more yards per game (348.6) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (335.8).
  • Washington is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 335.8 yards.
  • The Football Team have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • This year, in four home games, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 46.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in four road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

