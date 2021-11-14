The Washington Football Team (2-6) will look to stop their four-game losing run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 1.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.8 more than the 50.5 total in this contest.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.5 over/under in this game is 4.1 points above the 46.4 average total in Football Team games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year, the Buccaneers score 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).

When Tampa Bay records more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team give up per outing (389.4).

In games that Tampa Bay totals more than 389.4 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (9).

Washington stats and trends

So far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

Washington has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Football Team average 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (22.9).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Football Team collect only 12.8 more yards per game (348.6) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (335.8).

Washington is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 335.8 yards.

The Football Team have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

This year, in four home games, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 46.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-2 overall, in away games.

This season, in four road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

