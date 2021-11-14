Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has 1,928 passing yards (241.0 ypg), completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 36 times for 232 yards and one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while running the ball 42.5% of the time.

Heinicke accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Heinicke's 102 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 140.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke threw a touchdown pass one time over those outings against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, Heinicke completed 61.5% of his passes for 270 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Heinicke has collected 720 passing yards (240.0 per game) while going 73-for-115 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 76 27.1% 43 573 4 6 22.2% J.D. McKissic 42 15.0% 33 332 1 1 3.7% Adam Humphries 29 10.4% 20 220 0 1 3.7%

Powered By Data Skrive