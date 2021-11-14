Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has 1,928 passing yards (241.0 ypg), completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 36 times for 232 yards and one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while running the ball 42.5% of the time.
- Heinicke accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Heinicke's 102 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 140.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Heinicke threw a touchdown pass one time over those outings against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, Heinicke completed 61.5% of his passes for 270 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Heinicke has collected 720 passing yards (240.0 per game) while going 73-for-115 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 11 carries.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
76
27.1%
43
573
4
6
22.2%
J.D. McKissic
42
15.0%
33
332
1
1
3.7%
Adam Humphries
29
10.4%
20
220
0
1
3.7%
