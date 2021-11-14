Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (2-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has 1,928 passing yards (241.0 ypg), completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 36 times for 232 yards and one touchdown, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
  • The Football Team, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.5% of the time while running the ball 42.5% of the time.
  • Heinicke accounts for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Heinicke's 102 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 140.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke threw a touchdown pass one time over those outings against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 269.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, Heinicke completed 61.5% of his passes for 270 yards, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Heinicke has collected 720 passing yards (240.0 per game) while going 73-for-115 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 105 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

76

27.1%

43

573

4

6

22.2%

J.D. McKissic

42

15.0%

33

332

1

1

3.7%

Adam Humphries

29

10.4%

20

220

0

1

3.7%

