Before placing any bets on Teddy Bridgewater's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (5-4) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 2,163 yards (240.3 ypg) on 200-of-285 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 21 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

The Broncos have called a pass in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Bridgewater accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 285 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Bridgewater averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown pass against the Eagles over that time.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are allowing 248.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Bridgewater completed 67.9% of his passes for 249 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Bridgewater tacked on three carries for -1 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Bridgewater has thrown for 649 yards (216.3 ypg) on 61-of-87 passing with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with three rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 64 20.9% 41 588 2 7 17.9% Tim Patrick 47 15.4% 34 509 4 6 15.4% Noah Fant 53 17.3% 37 320 3 9 23.1%

