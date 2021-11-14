Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has thrown for 2,163 yards (240.3 ypg) on 200-of-285 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 21 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Bridgewater accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 285 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Bridgewater averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown pass against the Eagles over that time.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are allowing 248.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Bridgewater completed 67.9% of his passes for 249 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Bridgewater tacked on three carries for -1 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Bridgewater has thrown for 649 yards (216.3 ypg) on 61-of-87 passing with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with three rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
64
20.9%
41
588
2
7
17.9%
Tim Patrick
47
15.4%
34
509
4
6
15.4%
Noah Fant
53
17.3%
37
320
3
9
23.1%
