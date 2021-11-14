Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any bets on Teddy Bridgewater's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (5-4) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 2,163 yards (240.3 ypg) on 200-of-285 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 21 times for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 36 of his 285 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Bridgewater averaged zero passing yards per game, 257.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown pass against the Eagles over that time.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles are allowing 248.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Bridgewater completed 67.9% of his passes for 249 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Bridgewater tacked on three carries for -1 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Bridgewater has thrown for 649 yards (216.3 ypg) on 61-of-87 passing with four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with three rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

64

20.9%

41

588

2

7

17.9%

Tim Patrick

47

15.4%

34

509

4

6

15.4%

Noah Fant

53

17.3%

37

320

3

9

23.1%

