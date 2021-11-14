The Tennessee Titans (7-2) carry a five-game winning run into a Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3).

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of nine times.

So far this season, 50% of New Orleans' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.7 points more than the 42.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 7.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Titans have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Titans score 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints give up per matchup (19.4).

When Tennessee records more than 19.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Titans average 356.8 yards per game, just 9.8 more than the 347.0 the Saints allow per matchup.

In games that Tennessee picks up over 347.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 4-4-0 this season.

The Saints have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Saints score 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Titans allow.

New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.

The Saints average 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans allow per outing (365.8).

In games that New Orleans amasses more than 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Saints have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This year, in four home games, Tennessee has hit the over once.

Titans home games this season average 53.0 total points, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

New Orleans is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

In four road games this year, New Orleans has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.6 points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

