Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) carry a five-game winning run into a Week 10 clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of nine times.
  • So far this season, 50% of New Orleans' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.7 points more than the 42.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 7.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Saints games this season.
  • Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Titans have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Titans score 28.3 points per game, 8.9 more than the Saints give up per matchup (19.4).
  • When Tennessee records more than 19.4 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Titans average 356.8 yards per game, just 9.8 more than the 347.0 the Saints allow per matchup.
  • In games that Tennessee picks up over 347.0 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Saints.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 4-4-0 this season.
  • The Saints have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.
  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Saints score 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 the Titans allow.
  • New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.4 points.
  • The Saints average 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans allow per outing (365.8).
  • In games that New Orleans amasses more than 365.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Saints have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Titans are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • This year, in four home games, Tennessee has hit the over once.
  • Titans home games this season average 53.0 total points, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • New Orleans is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In four road games this year, New Orleans has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.6 points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.