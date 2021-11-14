There will be player prop bets available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has 43 catches (76 targets) and a team-high 573 receiving yards (71.6 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 27.1% (76 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

McLaurin racked up 75 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (269.4 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, McLaurin caught three passes for 23 yards while being targeted seven times.

McLaurin's stat line over his last three games includes 14 grabs for 173 yards and one touchdown. He put up 57.7 yards per game, and was targeted 27 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 76 27.1% 43 573 4 6 22.2% J.D. McKissic 42 15.0% 33 332 1 1 3.7% Adam Humphries 29 10.4% 20 220 0 1 3.7% Ricky Seals-Jones 31 11.1% 20 200 2 10 37.0%

Powered By Data Skrive