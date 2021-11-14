Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (2-6) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has 43 catches (76 targets) and a team-high 573 receiving yards (71.6 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 27.1% (76 total) of his team's 280 passing attempts this season.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 22.2% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • McLaurin racked up 75 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Buccaneers.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (269.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 21st in the NFL, allowing 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, McLaurin caught three passes for 23 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • McLaurin's stat line over his last three games includes 14 grabs for 173 yards and one touchdown. He put up 57.7 yards per game, and was targeted 27 times.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

76

27.1%

43

573

4

6

22.2%

J.D. McKissic

42

15.0%

33

332

1

1

3.7%

Adam Humphries

29

10.4%

20

220

0

1

3.7%

Ricky Seals-Jones

31

11.1%

20

200

2

10

37.0%

