Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has racked up 509 receiving yards (56.6 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 34 balls on 47 targets.
- Patrick has been the target of 15.4% (47 total) of his team's 306 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.1 yards per game through the air.
- With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Patrick caught four passes for 85 yards (21.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Patrick has caught nine passes on 13 targets for 165 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
47
15.4%
34
509
4
6
15.4%
Courtland Sutton
64
20.9%
41
588
2
7
17.9%
Noah Fant
53
17.3%
37
320
3
9
23.1%
Jerry Jeudy
19
6.2%
16
180
0
2
5.1%
