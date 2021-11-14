Before placing any bets on Tim Patrick's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Patrick's Denver Broncos (5-4) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has racked up 509 receiving yards (56.6 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 34 balls on 47 targets.

Patrick has been the target of 15.4% (47 total) of his team's 306 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.1 yards per game through the air.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Patrick caught four passes for 85 yards (21.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Patrick has caught nine passes on 13 targets for 165 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 47 15.4% 34 509 4 6 15.4% Courtland Sutton 64 20.9% 41 588 2 7 17.9% Noah Fant 53 17.3% 37 320 3 9 23.1% Jerry Jeudy 19 6.2% 16 180 0 2 5.1%

Powered By Data Skrive