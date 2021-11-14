Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any bets on Tim Patrick's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 10 matchup sees Patrick's Denver Broncos (5-4) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has racked up 509 receiving yards (56.6 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 34 balls on 47 targets.
  • Patrick has been the target of 15.4% (47 total) of his team's 306 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Patrick caught four passes for 85 yards (21.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
  • Patrick has caught nine passes on 13 targets for 165 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

47

15.4%

34

509

4

6

15.4%

Courtland Sutton

64

20.9%

41

588

2

7

17.9%

Noah Fant

53

17.3%

37

320

3

9

23.1%

Jerry Jeudy

19

6.2%

16

180

0

2

5.1%

