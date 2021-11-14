MAC rivals will clash when the Toledo Rockets (5-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Ohio Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Toledo vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in three of nine games this season.

Ohio's games have gone over 55 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 1.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 54.5, 0.5 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 55 .

The 56.1 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in five chances).

Toledo has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Rockets rack up 32.6 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per outing the Bobcats allow.

Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.8 points.

The Rockets collect just 16.1 fewer yards per game (424.6), than the Bobcats allow per outing (440.7).

Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 440.7 yards.

The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have eight takeaways .

Ohio Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio is 5-5-0 this year.

So far this season, the Bobcats have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Ohio's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Bobcats score 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.5 the Rockets give up.

Ohio is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.

The Bobcats average 378.9 yards per game, 49.1 more yards than the 329.8 the Rockets allow.

When Ohio amasses more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

This year the Bobcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (16).

Season Stats