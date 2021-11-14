Publish date:
Toledo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in three of nine games this season.
- Ohio's games have gone over 55 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 56.4 points per game, 1.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points above the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 54.5, 0.5 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 55 .
- The 56.1 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in five chances).
- Toledo has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Rockets rack up 32.6 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per outing the Bobcats allow.
- Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.8 points.
- The Rockets collect just 16.1 fewer yards per game (424.6), than the Bobcats allow per outing (440.7).
- Toledo is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 440.7 yards.
- The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have eight takeaways .
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio is 5-5-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Bobcats have been installed as underdogs by a 6-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Ohio's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Bobcats score 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.5 the Rockets give up.
- Ohio is 5-2 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Bobcats average 378.9 yards per game, 49.1 more yards than the 329.8 the Rockets allow.
- When Ohio amasses more than 329.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- This year the Bobcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Ohio
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.8
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
424.6
Avg. Total Yards
378.9
329.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.7
5
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
8