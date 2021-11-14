Tom Brady will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) take on the Washington Football Team (2-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,650 passing yards (331.3 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (231-for-343), tossing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 39 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.8% of the time.

Brady accounts for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 62 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Washington

In two matchups against the Football Team, Brady averaged 364.5 passing yards per game, 67.0 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In both of those outings against the Football Team, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

This week Brady will face the NFL's worst pass defense (298.9 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints in Week 8, Brady went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 375 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Brady has thrown for 883 yards (294.3 ypg), completing 69.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 69 19.7% 50 660 4 15 23.8% Mike Evans 63 18.0% 39 544 8 11 17.5% Antonio Brown 42 12.0% 29 418 4 3 4.8%

