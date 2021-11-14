Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,650 passing yards (331.3 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (231-for-343), tossing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 39 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.8% of the time.
- Brady accounts for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 62 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Washington
- In two matchups against the Football Team, Brady averaged 364.5 passing yards per game, 67.0 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In both of those outings against the Football Team, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- This week Brady will face the NFL's worst pass defense (298.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Football Team have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints in Week 8, Brady went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 375 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Brady has thrown for 883 yards (294.3 ypg), completing 69.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
69
19.7%
50
660
4
15
23.8%
Mike Evans
63
18.0%
39
544
8
11
17.5%
Antonio Brown
42
12.0%
29
418
4
3
4.8%
Powered By Data Skrive