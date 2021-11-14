Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington

Author:

Tom Brady will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) take on the Washington Football Team (2-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,650 passing yards (331.3 per game) and has a 67.3% completion percentage (231-for-343), tossing 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 39 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 66.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.8% of the time.
  • Brady accounts for 57.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 62 of his 343 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In two matchups against the Football Team, Brady averaged 364.5 passing yards per game, 67.0 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In both of those outings against the Football Team, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • This week Brady will face the NFL's worst pass defense (298.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Football Team have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints in Week 8, Brady went 28-for-40 (70.0%) for 375 yards with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
  • Brady has thrown for 883 yards (294.3 ypg), completing 69.5% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

69

19.7%

50

660

4

15

23.8%

Mike Evans

63

18.0%

39

544

8

11

17.5%

Antonio Brown

42

12.0%

29

418

4

3

4.8%

