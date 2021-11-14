Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tommy Tremble for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tremble and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

Tommy Tremble Prop Bet Odds

Tommy Tremble Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Tremble has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 78 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per game.

Tremble has been the target of 5.0% (16 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.

Tremble has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

This week Tremble will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Tremble put together a six-yard performance against the Patriots last week on one catch while being targeted two times.

Tremble has caught six passes on eight targets for 36 yards in his last three games, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Tremble's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tommy Tremble 16 5.0% 9 78 1 2 6.7% D.J. Moore 88 27.4% 53 677 3 8 26.7% Christian McCaffrey 22 6.9% 20 217 0 1 3.3% Robby Anderson 53 16.5% 19 206 2 3 10.0%

