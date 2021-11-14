Publish date:
Tommy Tremble Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona
Tommy Tremble Prop Bet Odds
Tommy Tremble Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Tremble has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 78 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per game.
- Tremble has been the target of 5.0% (16 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.
- Tremble has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- This week Tremble will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Tremble put together a six-yard performance against the Patriots last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
- Tremble has caught six passes on eight targets for 36 yards in his last three games, averaging 12.0 yards per game.
Tremble's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tommy Tremble
16
5.0%
9
78
1
2
6.7%
D.J. Moore
88
27.4%
53
677
3
8
26.7%
Christian McCaffrey
22
6.9%
20
217
0
1
3.3%
Robby Anderson
53
16.5%
19
206
2
3
10.0%
