November 14, 2021
Tommy Tremble Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Carolina vs. Arizona

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tommy Tremble for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Tremble and the Carolina Panthers (4-5) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (8-1) in Week 10 at State Farm Stadium.

Tommy Tremble Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Tremble has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 78 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per game.
  • Tremble has been the target of 5.0% (16 total) of his team's 321 passing attempts this season.
  • Tremble has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • This week Tremble will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Tremble put together a six-yard performance against the Patriots last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
  • Tremble has caught six passes on eight targets for 36 yards in his last three games, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

Tremble's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tommy Tremble

16

5.0%

9

78

1

2

6.7%

D.J. Moore

88

27.4%

53

677

3

8

26.7%

Christian McCaffrey

22

6.9%

20

217

0

1

3.3%

Robby Anderson

53

16.5%

19

206

2

3

10.0%

