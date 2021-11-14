Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Travis Kelce has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West foes take the field in Week 10 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's 54 grabs have yielded 628 yards (69.8 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 79 times.
  • So far this season, 20.9% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • Kelce (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his two matchups against the Raiders, Kelce's 117.5 receiving yards average is 41.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
  • Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Kelce was targeted eight times and racked up 68 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Kelce's 26 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 160 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

Byron Pringle

25

6.6%

18

255

2

1

2.1%

