Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 54 grabs have yielded 628 yards (69.8 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 79 times.
- So far this season, 20.9% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his two matchups against the Raiders, Kelce's 117.5 receiving yards average is 41.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
- Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- The Raiders have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Raiders have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Kelce was targeted eight times and racked up 68 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Kelce's 26 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 160 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
Byron Pringle
25
6.6%
18
255
2
1
2.1%
Powered By Data Skrive