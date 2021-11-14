Travis Kelce has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West foes take the field in Week 10 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 54 grabs have yielded 628 yards (69.8 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 79 times.

So far this season, 20.9% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his two matchups against the Raiders, Kelce's 117.5 receiving yards average is 41.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The Raiders have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Kelce was targeted eight times and racked up 68 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Kelce's 26 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 160 yards (53.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

