November 14, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bets available for Trevor Lawrence before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 10 when Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Lawrence has recorded 1,821 passing yards (227.6 per game) while connecting on 176 of 296 passes (59.5% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 136 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.6% of the time.
  • Lawrence has attempted 26 of his 296 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The Colts are giving up 274.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Lawrence went 15-for-26 (57.7%) for 118 yards.
  • Lawrence has thrown for 675 yards (225.0 ypg) on 72-of-121 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

60

20.1%

36

399

3

8

30.8%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

49

16.4%

32

343

0

3

11.5%

Dan Arnold

43

-

29

332

0

3

-

