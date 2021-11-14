There will be player prop bets available for Trevor Lawrence before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 10 when Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lawrence has recorded 1,821 passing yards (227.6 per game) while connecting on 176 of 296 passes (59.5% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 136 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.6% of the time.

Lawrence has attempted 26 of his 296 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The Colts are giving up 274.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 2.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Lawrence went 15-for-26 (57.7%) for 118 yards.

Lawrence has thrown for 675 yards (225.0 ypg) on 72-of-121 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 60 20.1% 36 399 3 8 30.8% Laviska Shenault Jr. 49 16.4% 32 343 0 3 11.5% Dan Arnold 43 - 29 332 0 3 -

Powered By Data Skrive