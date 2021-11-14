Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lawrence has recorded 1,821 passing yards (227.6 per game) while connecting on 176 of 296 passes (59.5% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 136 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
- The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.6% of the time.
- Lawrence has attempted 26 of his 296 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The Colts are giving up 274.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Lawrence went 15-for-26 (57.7%) for 118 yards.
- Lawrence has thrown for 675 yards (225.0 ypg) on 72-of-121 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
60
20.1%
36
399
3
8
30.8%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
49
16.4%
32
343
0
3
11.5%
Dan Arnold
43
-
29
332
0
3
-
