November 14, 2021
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Tyler Higbee before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West foes square off in Week 10 when Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has 324 receiving yards on 35 catches (46 targets) with two touchdowns this season, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
  • Higbee has been the target of 46 of his team's 325 passing attempts this season, or 14.2% of the target share.
  • Higbee (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his 10 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 23.8 receiving yards average is 16.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
  • Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 223.0 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Higbee was targeted 10 times, totaling 51 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Higbee has racked up 122 yards on 13 receptions, averaging 40.7 yards per game, on 21 targets.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

46

14.2%

35

324

2

13

19.1%

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

