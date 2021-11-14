There will be player prop betting options available for Tyler Higbee before he suits up for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West foes square off in Week 10 when Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has 324 receiving yards on 35 catches (46 targets) with two touchdowns this season, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Higbee has been the target of 46 of his team's 325 passing attempts this season, or 14.2% of the target share.

Higbee (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his 10 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 23.8 receiving yards average is 16.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).

Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 223.0 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Higbee was targeted 10 times, totaling 51 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Higbee has racked up 122 yards on 13 receptions, averaging 40.7 yards per game, on 21 targets.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 46 14.2% 35 324 2 13 19.1% Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8%

