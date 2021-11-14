Publish date:
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has 324 receiving yards on 35 catches (46 targets) with two touchdowns this season, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
- Higbee has been the target of 46 of his team's 325 passing attempts this season, or 14.2% of the target share.
- Higbee (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his 10 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 23.8 receiving yards average is 16.7 less than his over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
- Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 223.0 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Higbee was targeted 10 times, totaling 51 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Higbee has racked up 122 yards on 13 receptions, averaging 40.7 yards per game, on 21 targets.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
46
14.2%
35
324
2
13
19.1%
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
