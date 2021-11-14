Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Lockett, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hit the field in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has caught 41 passes on 58 targets for 579 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72.4 yards per game.
  • Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
  • Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Lockett has averaged 64 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Packers, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups, Lockett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Packers.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 227.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars in Week 8, Lockett was targeted 13 times and picked up 142 yards on 12 receptions.
  • Lockett has 189 receiving yards on 16 catches (23 targets) during his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

58

26.4%

41

579

3

3

15.0%

D.K. Metcalf

56

25.5%

39

580

8

8

40.0%

Freddie Swain

24

10.9%

16

169

2

2

10.0%

Gerald Everett

17

7.7%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

