Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Lockett, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) hit the field in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has caught 41 passes on 58 targets for 579 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72.4 yards per game.

Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.

Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Lockett has averaged 64 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Packers, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Lockett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Packers.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 227.7 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars in Week 8, Lockett was targeted 13 times and picked up 142 yards on 12 receptions.

Lockett has 189 receiving yards on 16 catches (23 targets) during his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 58 26.4% 41 579 3 3 15.0% D.K. Metcalf 56 25.5% 39 580 8 8 40.0% Freddie Swain 24 10.9% 16 169 2 2 10.0% Gerald Everett 17 7.7% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

