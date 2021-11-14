Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has caught 41 passes on 58 targets for 579 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72.4 yards per game.
- Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
- Lockett (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 52.9% passing plays and 47.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Lockett has averaged 64 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Packers, 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Lockett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Packers.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 227.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars in Week 8, Lockett was targeted 13 times and picked up 142 yards on 12 receptions.
- Lockett has 189 receiving yards on 16 catches (23 targets) during his last three games, averaging 63.0 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
58
26.4%
41
579
3
3
15.0%
D.K. Metcalf
56
25.5%
39
580
8
8
40.0%
Freddie Swain
24
10.9%
16
169
2
2
10.0%
Gerald Everett
17
7.7%
14
135
1
2
10.0%
