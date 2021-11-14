Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 772 receiving yards (85.8 per game) are a team high. He has 68 catches (101 targets) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 26.7% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.9% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Hill has averaged 90 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Hill has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Raiders.
- The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Hill was targeted 11 times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions.
- Hill's 38 targets have led to 22 receptions for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
Byron Pringle
25
6.6%
18
255
2
1
2.1%
Powered By Data Skrive