November 14, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyreek Hill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 772 receiving yards (85.8 per game) are a team high. He has 68 catches (101 targets) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 26.7% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.9% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Hill has averaged 90 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Hill has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Raiders.
  • The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Hill was targeted 11 times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions.
  • Hill's 38 targets have led to 22 receptions for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

Byron Pringle

25

6.6%

18

255

2

1

2.1%

