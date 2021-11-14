Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyreek Hill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West foes meet in Week 10 when Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 772 receiving yards (85.8 per game) are a team high. He has 68 catches (101 targets) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 26.7% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 22.9% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hill has averaged 90 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 16.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Hill has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Raiders.

The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Hill was targeted 11 times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions.

Hill's 38 targets have led to 22 receptions for 180 yards (60.0 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

