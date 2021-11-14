Van Jefferson has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West rivals at Levi's Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has caught 27 passes (46 targets) for 433 yards (48.1 per game) with three TDs this season.

So far this season, 14.2% of the 325 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the ball 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jefferson is averaging four receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the 49ers, 44.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (48.5).

In two matchups with the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.

The 49ers are conceding 223.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have given up 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Titans last week on three catches while being targeted seven times.

In his last three games, Jefferson has caught 10 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 20 times, and averaged 57.3 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8% Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Tyler Higbee 46 14.2% 35 324 2 13 19.1%

