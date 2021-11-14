Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has caught 27 passes (46 targets) for 433 yards (48.1 per game) with three TDs this season.
- So far this season, 14.2% of the 325 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the ball 41.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Jefferson is averaging four receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the 49ers, 44.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (48.5).
- In two matchups with the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.
- The 49ers are conceding 223.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have given up 12 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a 41-yard performance against the Titans last week on three catches while being targeted seven times.
- In his last three games, Jefferson has caught 10 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 20 times, and averaged 57.3 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Tyler Higbee
46
14.2%
35
324
2
13
19.1%
Powered By Data Skrive