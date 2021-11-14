The Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 rivals at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Washington State's games this season have gone over 53.5 points six of 10 times.

In 30% of Arizona's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 53.5.

Friday's over/under is 10.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points fewer than the 55.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington State is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, the Cougars are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Washington State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats allow per outing (29.5).

Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.5 points.

The Cougars collect 375.2 yards per game, just 7.9 more than the 367.3 the Wildcats give up per outing.

Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 367.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 15.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Wildcats score 17.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cougars surrender (26.0).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 26.0 points.

The Wildcats rack up 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars allow (397.8).

When Arizona picks up over 397.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).

Season Stats