Publish date:
Washington State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State's games this season have gone over 53.5 points six of 10 times.
- In 30% of Arizona's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 53.5.
- Friday's over/under is 10.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 2.0 points fewer than the 55.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Washington State is 6-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Cougars are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.
- Washington State has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars average 25.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Wildcats allow per outing (29.5).
- Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.5 points.
- The Cougars collect 375.2 yards per game, just 7.9 more than the 367.3 the Wildcats give up per outing.
- Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 367.3 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 10 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 15.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Wildcats score 17.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cougars surrender (26.0).
- Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team records more than 26.0 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars allow (397.8).
- When Arizona picks up over 397.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Arizona
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.3
26.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
350.0
397.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.3
16
Giveaways
20
22
Takeaways
6