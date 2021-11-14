Week 10 Injury News, NFL Picks and Fantasy Rankings

(This is "Winners Club," Sports Illustrated's Fantasy and Betting newsletter, which you can get delivered to your inbox every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here to subscribe.)

Good morning, and thank you for starting your Sunday with Winners Club. Week 10 of the NFL season means we’re officially in the second half of the year. That means it’s time to make that playoff push in your fantasy leagues before it’s too late. Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

The priority for Sunday morning injury updates is usually finding out who was ruled out, but a few key contributors make their long-awaited returns this week, namely Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The COVID-19 list claimed a few more players—Nick Chubb and Ben Roethlisberger are out. And the Cardinals injury bug continues as Arizona may be without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins once again. Read this week’s injury report for the latest news ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Winners Club Live Stream and Twitter Takeover

Essential Reading

NFL Week 10 Best Bets: Our betting experts are all the way in on Odell Beckham Jr. to the Rams, so much so that it was almost a clean sweep across the board picking L.A. to cover against San Francisco on Monday night. They’re not as collectively confident in any other team, but they each have a best bet complete with an explanation for you to tail.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Remember when James Conner threw 40 fantasy points on the board last week? Even though he may not repeat that performance, he's still Michael Fabiano’s Start of the Week at running back. See which players made the cut in this week’s column and who you should plug in or leave out of your lineup.

Sunday Night Football Betting Roundtable: The SI Betting staff discusses their best bets for the primetime showdown between AFC West opponents Kansas City and Las Vegas. The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook despite their recent struggles.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Player Rankings: Shawn Childs projects every touch and touchdown for virtually every fantasy player you can imagine plugging in to help you build out your lineup. No surprise, Jonathan Taylor is projected to lead all running backs in scoring this week.

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

OBJ Joins the Rams: Craig Ellenport takes a look at the potential fantasy impact of Odell Beckham Jr. heading to Los Angeles to catch passes from Matt Stafford. The former Browns pass catcher has had a disappointing year, but he could return to relevancy in Sean McVay’s offense.

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Matt De Lima has everything you need to know ahead of Week 10 including his take on Cam Newton, a Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and players to buy before the trade deadline.

NFL Player Prop Bets: Shawn Childs is 23-20 on the year making prop bets, and he has five player props for Sunday’s slate of games and an explanation behind each pick.

Woods Tears ACL: The Rams’ No. 2 receiver, Robert Woods, will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in practice on Friday. Beckham Jr.’s signing becomes more of a necessity than a luxury with this news.

Fantasy Rest-of-Season Rankings: Matt De Lima ranks dozens upon dozens of fantasy players to help you manage your roster down the stretch with the trade deadline quickly approaching.