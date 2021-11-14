MAC rivals will battle when the Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 69-point total in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Eastern Michigan's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 69.

Tuesday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 64.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 69 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 61.1 points this season, 7.9 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 56.9 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 12.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

In Western Michigan's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Broncos score 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 28.2 per matchup the Eagles allow.

Western Michigan is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Broncos collect 444.5 yards per game, just 13.2 more than the 431.3 the Eagles give up per matchup.

Western Michigan is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 431.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (13).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Eagles have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles put up 4.0 more points per game (34.0) than the Broncos surrender (30.0).

Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 392.3 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 334.6 the Broncos allow.

Eastern Michigan is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out over 334.6 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats