November 14, 2021
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet in a Week 10 matchup between AFC South foes at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has 30 receptions (50 targets) for 319 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 35.4 yards per game.
  • Pascal has been the target of 50 of his team's 305 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.
  • Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In his six matchups against the Jaguars, Pascal's 17 receiving yards average is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
  • Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars.
  • The 286.6 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Pascal was targeted seven times and totaled 58 yards on four receptions.
  • Pascal's stat line during his last three games shows 12 grabs for 115 yards. He averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

50

16.4%

30

319

3

9

25.7%

Michael Pittman Jr.

71

23.3%

50

658

5

10

28.6%

Jonathan Taylor

27

8.9%

23

293

1

1

2.9%

Mo Alie-Cox

26

8.5%

14

205

4

4

11.4%

