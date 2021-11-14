Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has 30 receptions (50 targets) for 319 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 35.4 yards per game.
- Pascal has been the target of 50 of his team's 305 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.
- Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In his six matchups against the Jaguars, Pascal's 17 receiving yards average is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
- Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars.
- The 286.6 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Pascal was targeted seven times and totaled 58 yards on four receptions.
- Pascal's stat line during his last three games shows 12 grabs for 115 yards. He averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
50
16.4%
30
319
3
9
25.7%
Michael Pittman Jr.
71
23.3%
50
658
5
10
28.6%
Jonathan Taylor
27
8.9%
23
293
1
1
2.9%
Mo Alie-Cox
26
8.5%
14
205
4
4
11.4%
