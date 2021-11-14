Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Zach Pascal ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet in a Week 10 matchup between AFC South foes at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has 30 receptions (50 targets) for 319 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 35.4 yards per game.

Pascal has been the target of 50 of his team's 305 passing attempts this season, or 16.4% of the target share.

Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In his six matchups against the Jaguars, Pascal's 17 receiving yards average is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).

Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars.

The 286.6 yards per game the Jaguars are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Pascal was targeted seven times and totaled 58 yards on four receptions.

Pascal's stat line during his last three games shows 12 grabs for 115 yards. He averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 21 times.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 50 16.4% 30 319 3 9 25.7% Michael Pittman Jr. 71 23.3% 50 658 5 10 28.6% Jonathan Taylor 27 8.9% 23 293 1 1 2.9% Mo Alie-Cox 26 8.5% 14 205 4 4 11.4%

