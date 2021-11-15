The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup with the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 56 points nine of 10 times.

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 19.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 63.4, 7.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 54.4 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide are 3-2 ATS when favored by 20.5 points or more this season.

Alabama has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide rack up 44.6 points per game, 21.7 more than the Razorbacks surrender per outing (22.9).

Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (346.9).

In games that Alabama piles up more than 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks put up 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).

Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (288.2).

When Arkansas picks up over 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats