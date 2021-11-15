Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup with the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama's games this season have gone over 56 points nine of 10 times.
  • Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 19.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 63.4, 7.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.
  • The 54.4 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Alabama's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Crimson Tide are 3-2 ATS when favored by 20.5 points or more this season.
  • Alabama has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 44.6 points per game, 21.7 more than the Razorbacks surrender per outing (22.9).
  • Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.
  • The Crimson Tide collect 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (346.9).
  • In games that Alabama piles up more than 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (12).
  • Arkansas has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Razorbacks put up 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).
  • Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
  • The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (288.2).
  • When Arkansas picks up over 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This season the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (16).
Season Stats

AlabamaStatsArkansas

44.6

Avg. Points Scored

30.9

18.2

Avg. Points Allowed

22.9

484.0

Avg. Total Yards

439.8

288.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

346.9

8

Giveaways

7

16

Takeaways

12