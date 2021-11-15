Publish date:
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 56 points nine of 10 times.
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.5, is 19.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 14.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 63.4, 7.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.
- The 54.4 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide are 3-2 ATS when favored by 20.5 points or more this season.
- Alabama has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 44.6 points per game, 21.7 more than the Razorbacks surrender per outing (22.9).
- Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (346.9).
- In games that Alabama piles up more than 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (12).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks put up 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).
- Arkansas is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (288.2).
- When Arkansas picks up over 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This season the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Arkansas
44.6
Avg. Points Scored
30.9
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
439.8
288.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.9
8
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
12