Sun Belt opponents will do battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

In 44.4% of Troy's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 9.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 57.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 7-3-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Appalachian State has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers score 12.6 more points per game (35.7) than the Trojans give up (23.1).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Mountaineers average 450.5 yards per game, 128.9 more yards than the 321.6 the Trojans give up per contest.

When Appalachian State picks up more than 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Trojans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Troy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year the Trojans put up 4.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).

When Troy scores more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Trojans collect 357.0 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 350.0 the Mountaineers give up.

Troy is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 350.0 yards.

This year the Trojans have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (18).

Season Stats