Appalachian State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- In 44.4% of Troy's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 9.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 57.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's total of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Appalachian State is 7-3-0 this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
- Appalachian State has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Mountaineers score 12.6 more points per game (35.7) than the Trojans give up (23.1).
- Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.
- The Mountaineers average 450.5 yards per game, 128.9 more yards than the 321.6 the Trojans give up per contest.
- When Appalachian State picks up more than 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Trojans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Troy's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year the Trojans put up 4.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Mountaineers surrender (21.7).
- When Troy scores more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Trojans collect 357.0 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 350.0 the Mountaineers give up.
- Troy is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 350.0 yards.
- This year the Trojans have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Troy
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
350.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.6
17
Giveaways
15
18
Takeaways
20