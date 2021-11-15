Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Oregon State Beavers (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 60 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

So far this season, 50% of Oregon State's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 60.

The two teams combine to average 64.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.5 points above the 47.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Sun Devils games this season is 52.6, 7.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60 .

The 59.8 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

So far this season, the Sun Devils have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils score 4.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Beavers surrender (26.3).

Arizona State is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Sun Devils collect 35.4 more yards per game (423.5) than the Beavers allow per outing (388.1).

Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 388.1 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Beavers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Beavers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Beavers put up 12.8 more points per game (34.0) than the Sun Devils surrender (21.2).

When Oregon State records more than 21.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Beavers rack up 121.9 more yards per game (444.6) than the Sun Devils give up (322.7).

Oregon State is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team piles up over 322.7 yards.

The Beavers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats