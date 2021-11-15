Publish date:
Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points in four of nine games this season.
- In 60% of UMass' games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The two teams combine to average 51.4 points per game, 5.6 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 11.2 points under the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Black Knights games have an average total of 48.3 points this season, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.8 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Army is 5-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 37.5 points or more.
- Army's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Black Knights put up 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen allow (44).
- When Army records more than 44 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights average 77 fewer yards per game (400.2) than the Minutemen give up per matchup (477.2).
- When Army totals over 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have seven giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .
UMass Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UMass is 3-7-0 this season.
- This season, the Minutemen have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 37.5 points or more.
- UMass' games this season have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Minutemen score 15.2 points per game, nine fewer than the Black Knights surrender (24.2).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.
- The Minutemen average 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights give up per outing (322.7).
- In games that UMass amasses over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|UMass
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.2
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
44
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.9
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
477.2
7
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
10