FBS Independent foes will clash when the Army Black Knights (6-3) meet the UMass Minutemen (1-9).

Odds for Army vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points in four of nine games this season.

In 60% of UMass' games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The two teams combine to average 51.4 points per game, 5.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 11.2 points under the 68.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Black Knights games have an average total of 48.3 points this season, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.8 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Army is 5-4-0 this year.

This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 37.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Black Knights put up 7.8 fewer points per game (36.2) than the Minutemen allow (44).

When Army records more than 44 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights average 77 fewer yards per game (400.2) than the Minutemen give up per matchup (477.2).

When Army totals over 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights have seven giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have 10 takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 3-7-0 this season.

This season, the Minutemen have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 37.5 points or more.

UMass' games this season have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Minutemen score 15.2 points per game, nine fewer than the Black Knights surrender (24.2).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.

The Minutemen average 30.8 fewer yards per game (291.9) than the Black Knights give up per outing (322.7).

In games that UMass amasses over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (9).

Season Stats