SEC opponents will clash when the Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Auburn's games this season have gone over 44.5 points seven of 10 times.

South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.1 points per game average.

The 46.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.0 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-5-0 this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks surrender per contest (24.4).

Auburn is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Tigers rack up 78.5 more yards per game (432.7) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (354.2).

In games that Auburn piles up more than 354.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Tigers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 22 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Gamecocks have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Gamecocks rack up just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers allow (22.1).

South Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Gamecocks collect 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers give up per outing (375.4).

In games that South Carolina totals over 375.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 more times (20 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats