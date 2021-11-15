Publish date:
Auburn vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn's games this season have gone over 44.5 points seven of 10 times.
- South Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the two team's combined 55.1 points per game average.
- The 46.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.0 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 10.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks surrender per contest (24.4).
- Auburn is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up 78.5 more yards per game (432.7) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (354.2).
- In games that Auburn piles up more than 354.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Tigers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 22 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Gamecocks have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Gamecocks rack up just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers allow (22.1).
- South Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.
- The Gamecocks collect 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers give up per outing (375.4).
- In games that South Carolina totals over 375.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 more times (20 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.5
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
432.7
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
375.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.2
10
Giveaways
20
8
Takeaways
22