MAC rivals will do battle when the Ball State Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4, 0-0 MAC) at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana.

Odds for Ball State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have combined for 62 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 40% of Central Michigan's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.4, is 3.6 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 56.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cardinals games have an average total of 55.4 points this season, 6.6 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 59.4 PPG average total in Chippewas games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Ball State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals put up 25.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Chippewas surrender per outing (28.7).

Ball State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Cardinals rack up 68.0 fewer yards per game (347.2), than the Chippewas give up per contest (415.2).

In games that Ball State amasses over 415.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Chippewas have forced (12).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

In Central Michigan's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Chippewas have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Central Michigan has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Chippewas average 32.8 points per game, 5.0 more than the Cardinals allow (27.8).

When Central Michigan puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Chippewas collect 40.5 more yards per game (449.0) than the Cardinals give up (408.5).

In games that Central Michigan amasses more than 408.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats