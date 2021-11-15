Publish date:
Baylor vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- In 60% of Kansas State's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 13.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.
- Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.2 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Bears have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year, the Bears put up 14.3 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
- Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
- The Bears collect 453.0 yards per game, 112.2 more yards than the 340.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up over 340.8 yards.
- The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Wildcats have forced (13).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-3-1 this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Kansas State's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats rack up 28.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Bears surrender (19.9).
- Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.9 points.
- The Wildcats rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (370.7) than the Bears give up (354.9).
- When Kansas State picks up over 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Kansas State
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
28.9
19.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
453.0
Avg. Total Yards
370.7
354.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
340.8
11
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13