Big 12 foes will clash when the No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Baylor vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 60% of Kansas State's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 13.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Bears have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Bears put up 14.3 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (21.1).

Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Bears collect 453.0 yards per game, 112.2 more yards than the 340.8 the Wildcats allow per contest.

Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team picks up over 340.8 yards.

The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Wildcats have forced (13).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-3-1 this season.

This season, the Wildcats have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Kansas State's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 28.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Bears surrender (19.9).

Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.9 points.

The Wildcats rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (370.7) than the Bears give up (354.9).

When Kansas State picks up over 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Wildcats have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).

Season Stats