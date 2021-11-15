MWC rivals will clash when the Boise State Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Boise State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 48 points four of 10 times.

So far this season, 33.3% of New Mexico's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.0 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 58.4 points, a number 10.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.6 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Broncos score 29.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.9 per contest the Lobos surrender.

When Boise State records more than 26.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos average 33.6 more yards per game (382.6) than the Lobos give up per contest (349.0).

In games that Boise State totals more than 349.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Broncos have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Lobos have takeaways (12).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

Thus far this year New Mexico has one win against the spread.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 27.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Lobos rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Broncos surrender (20.1).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.1 points.

The Lobos rack up 135.1 fewer yards per game (252.6) than the Broncos allow per contest (387.7).

The Lobos have turned the ball over 16 times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (21).

Season Stats