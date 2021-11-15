ACC rivals will do battle when the Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) face the Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC) at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

Odds for Boston College vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Boston College has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in three of nine games this season.

Florida State's games have gone over 54 points in six of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 0.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 47 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 53.6, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 5-4-0 this year.

The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles average just 0.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Seminoles allow (27.1).

When Boston College scores more than 27.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Eagles average just 17.5 fewer yards per game (368.3) than the Seminoles allow per contest (385.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 385.8 yards.

This year, the Eagles have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (16).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Seminoles are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Florida State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Seminoles put up 28.4 points per game, 8.5 more than the Eagles surrender (19.9).

When Florida State records more than 19.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Seminoles average 384.0 yards per game, 49.3 more yards than the 334.7 the Eagles allow.

In games that Florida State piles up more than 334.7 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

Season Stats