Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-2) and Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7) will clash at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.
  • Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cougars games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 57.5 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Eagles games this season.
  • BYU is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
  • BYU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Cougars put up 33.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.6 per outing the Eagles give up.
  • BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.
  • The Cougars rack up 450.7 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 450.4 the Eagles allow per contest.
  • BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 450.4 yards.
  • This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 this season.
  • The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20 points or more.
  • Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles rack up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 the Cougars give up.
  • Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
  • The Eagles rack up 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars allow (391.7).
  • When Georgia Southern churns out more than 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (17).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

BYUStatsGeorgia Southern

33.3

Avg. Points Scored

22.3

24.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

450.7

Avg. Total Yards

363.1

391.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

450.4

9

Giveaways

14

17

Takeaways

8