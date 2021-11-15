The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-2) and Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7) will clash at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

BYU's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

Cougars games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Eagles games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

BYU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Cougars put up 33.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.6 per outing the Eagles give up.

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.

The Cougars rack up 450.7 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 450.4 the Eagles allow per contest.

BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 450.4 yards.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 this season.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 the Cougars give up.

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Eagles rack up 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars allow (391.7).

When Georgia Southern churns out more than 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (17).

