Publish date:
BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern
Over/Under Insights
- BYU's games this season have gone over 57.5 points four of 10 times.
- Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cougars games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 total in this game is 3.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Eagles games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- BYU's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Cougars put up 33.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.6 per outing the Eagles give up.
- BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.6 points.
- The Cougars rack up 450.7 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 450.4 the Eagles allow per contest.
- BYU is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 450.4 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20 points or more.
- Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Eagles rack up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 the Cougars give up.
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.
- The Eagles rack up 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars allow (391.7).
- When Georgia Southern churns out more than 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
450.7
Avg. Total Yards
363.1
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.4
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
8