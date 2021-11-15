The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) hit the field for The Big Game.

Odds for Cal vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 70% of Stanford's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to average 44.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 52.5 points per game, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 9.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cal's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Golden Bears score 22.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Cardinal surrender per outing (30.3).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Golden Bears average 390.6 yards per game, 36.3 fewer yards than the 426.9 the Cardinal allow per contest.

Cal is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 426.9 yards.

This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, while the Cardinal have forced six.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in six chances).

Stanford's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Cardinal rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.2).

When Stanford scores more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal average 312.4 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 362.4 the Golden Bears give up.

Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 362.4 yards.

The Cardinal have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.

Season Stats