Cal vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 70% of Stanford's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.5.
- The two teams combine to average 44.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 52.5 points per game, 9.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 6.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43.5-point total for this game is 9.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Cardinal games this season.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 4 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Golden Bears score 22.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Cardinal surrender per outing (30.3).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.3 points.
- The Golden Bears average 390.6 yards per game, 36.3 fewer yards than the 426.9 the Cardinal allow per contest.
- Cal is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 426.9 yards.
- This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, while the Cardinal have forced six.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in six chances).
- Stanford's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinal rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears give up (22.2).
- When Stanford scores more than 22.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal average 312.4 yards per game, 50.0 fewer yards than the 362.4 the Golden Bears give up.
- Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 362.4 yards.
- The Cardinal have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Stanford
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
390.6
Avg. Total Yards
312.4
362.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.9
6
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
6