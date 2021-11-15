AAC opponents will clash when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 65 points only two times this year.

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in five of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 80.8 points per game, 15.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.9 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 12 points or more so far this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Bearcats put up 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs give up (25.9).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Bearcats collect only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs allow per matchup (405.7).

When Cincinnati amasses over 405.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Mustangs rack up 41.6 points per game, 25.4 more than the Bearcats surrender (16.2).

When SMU records more than 16.2 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Mustangs collect 184.0 more yards per game (498.7) than the Bearcats allow per contest (314.7).

When SMU picks up more than 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year the Mustangs have 15 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (28).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats