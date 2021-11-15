Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 65 points only two times this year.
- SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in five of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 80.8 points per game, 15.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 42.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.9 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Bearcats have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 12 points or more so far this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Bearcats put up 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs give up (25.9).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Bearcats collect only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs allow per matchup (405.7).
- When Cincinnati amasses over 405.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Mustangs' takeaways (13).
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Mustangs rack up 41.6 points per game, 25.4 more than the Bearcats surrender (16.2).
- When SMU records more than 16.2 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Mustangs collect 184.0 more yards per game (498.7) than the Bearcats allow per contest (314.7).
- When SMU picks up more than 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- This year the Mustangs have 15 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (28).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|SMU
39.2
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
418.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.7
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
405.7
16
Giveaways
15
28
Takeaways
13