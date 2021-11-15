Publish date:
Clemson vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have not yet scored more than 55 points in a game this year.
- In 60% of Wake Forest's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- Saturday's total is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 9.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in nine chances).
- Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers put up 24.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (29.1).
- Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.1 points.
- The Tigers rack up 344.7 yards per game, 95.8 fewer yards than the 440.5 the Demon Deacons give up per matchup.
- When Clemson picks up over 440.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (21).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- In Wake Forest's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Demon Deacons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Demon Deacons score 29.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Tigers surrender (15.3).
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up per outing (310).
- In games that Wake Forest totals over 310 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Wake Forest
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
44.7
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
344.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.5
310
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.5
14
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
21