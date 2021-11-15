The Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC) will battle in clash of ACC rivals at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have not yet scored more than 55 points in a game this year.

In 60% of Wake Forest's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.

Saturday's total is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.4 points per game, 10.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 6.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 9.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in nine chances).

Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 24.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Demon Deacons allow per contest (29.1).

Clemson is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.1 points.

The Tigers rack up 344.7 yards per game, 95.8 fewer yards than the 440.5 the Demon Deacons give up per matchup.

When Clemson picks up over 440.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (21).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Demon Deacons score 29.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Tigers surrender (15.3).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Demon Deacons rack up 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up per outing (310).

In games that Wake Forest totals over 310 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Tigers have forced turnovers (13).

