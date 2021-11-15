Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Texas State Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 59 points five of nine times.

Texas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 6.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 53.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents score an average of 58.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57 points, two fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games when favored by 21.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Chanticleers score 8.4 more points per game (42.3) than the Bobcats surrender (33.9).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Chanticleers collect 69.9 more yards per game (491.7) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (421.8).

When Coastal Carolina piles up over 421.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Chanticleers have seven giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 12 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Texas State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Bobcats score 23.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Chanticleers allow (19.8).

When Texas State records more than 19.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Bobcats rack up 349 yards per game, 22.9 more yards than the 326.1 the Chanticleers allow.

Texas State is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team churns out over 326.1 yards.

This season the Bobcats have turned the ball over 20 times, 11 more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats