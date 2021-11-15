College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown and Odds: Georgia Holds Strong

The 2021 College Football regular season is heading into the home stretch, and SI Betting is here to take our latest look at the current betting Championship futures.

Oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook refuse to move off their power ranking of Georgia as prohibitive favorites (-125) to win the National Championship for a potential sixth time and the first since 1980. Georgia has won 14 consecutive games dating back to last season. Is there any team that could prevent the Bulldog's coronation?

Let's dive in and see what the betting landscape is telling us with only several weeks of the regular season remaining.

TOP CONTENDERS

Georgia Bulldogs (-125)

SI Sportsbook continues to list the Bulldogs as prohibitive favorites at odds of -125, well ahead of the rest of the field. No. 1 Georgia (10-0 Straight-Up (SU); 7-3 Against The Spread (ATs)) continues to dominate its competition, averaging 38.7 points per game, while allowing a nation-low 7.6 points per game that includes two shutouts.

Georgia should have no issue Saturday when it faces Charleston Southern. Odds are the Bulldogs will win this week by seven or more touchdowns in a cake-walk. Despite the -125 demand, the Bulldogs continue to pose as the best bet in this market.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. Charleston Southern (Nov. 20), at Georgia Tech (Nov. 27)

Alabama Crimson Tide (+325)

The No. 2 Crimson Tide extended its current winning streak to four straight victories after destroying New Mexico State, 59-3, as 50.5-point home favorites. Alabama is a three-point road loss at No. 16 Texas A&M away from being undefeated.

Alabama (9-1 SU; 6-4 ATS) hosts No. 21 Arkansas (7-3 SU; 5-4-1 ATS) on Saturday s a 20.5-point home favorite. The Razorbacks have won three straight games, but have failed to cover the spread in any of those wins. Alabama has won 14 consecutive games against their SEC rival, outscoring Arkansas 206- 50 over the last four.

The Crimson Tide ends the regular season with a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for its annual Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn, ahead of the SEC Championship showdown with No. 1 Georgia in several weeks. It is hard to argue anytime bettors find a Nick Saban team at solid odds of +325, and it should be noted that the Tide have rewarded bettors with a 5-2 ATS mark over its last seven games.

Remaining Schedule: Vs Arkansas (Nov. 20), at Auburn (Nov. 27)

Ohio State Buckeyes (+400)

No. 5 Ohio State (9-1 SU; 5-4-1 ATS) remains the third betting choice at SI Sportsbook for the fourth straight week, thanks to the nation’s top-ranked offense averaging 46.3 points per game. Since their Week 2 loss to Oregon as more than two touchdown favorites, the Buckeyes have ripped off eight consecutive wins while outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 30.6 points per game.

The Buckeyes are expected to stay hot Saturday when they face No. 7 Michigan State (9-1 SU, 7-1-2 ATS), as oddsmakers have installed Ohio State as 19.5-point home favorites. The Buckeyes are 4-0 SU and ATS over the last four meetings with the Spartans, and are operating at a peak level thanks to the play of quarterback C.J. Stroud. He's thrown 30 touchdowns, compared to just five interceptions.

I still contend these odds are simply too short for bettors to consider, especially with a brutal matchup at No. 8 Michigan to close out the regular season looming next week.

Remaining Schedule: Vs. Michigan State (Nov. 20), at Michigan (Nov. 27)

Oregon Ducks (+1800)

No. 3 Oregon (9-1 SU, 4-6 ATS) takes over the fourth overall betting choice after five straight Pac-12 wins, as well as a highlighted victory over No. 5 Ohio State earlier in the season. The Ducks, listed at +4400 two weeks ago, find healthy odds of +1800.

On Saturday, the Ducks will face Utah (7-3 SU, 4-6 ATS) as 3-point road underdogs. Oregon has won six of the last eight meetings with the Utes, but finds itself in the role of underdog for only the third time this season in Week 11. Oregon closes out the regular season with two tough Pac-12 tests against Utah and Oregon State.

Despite the win over the Buckeyes, the value is simply not there for bettors on the Ducks in a potential CFP matchup with any of the afore-mentioned powers.

Remaining Schedule: At Utah (Nov. 20), vs. Oregon State (Nov. 27)

LONG SHOTS

Michigan Wolverines: Opened +6000 / Current +2800

No. 8 Michigan (9-1 SU, 8-2 ATS) rebounded from a Week 9 loss to in-state rival No. 7 Michigan State with a 21-17 victory over Penn State as 2.5-point favorites.

The Wolverines, who saw their odds slashed balloon to +6600 two weeks ago after losing to the Spartans, are being offered at healthy odds of +2800 this week.

On Saturday, Michigan is a 15-point favorite against Maryland (5-5 SU, 3-7 ATS), who has lost five of its last six games. The Wolverines are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS over their last five meetings with the Terrapins.

Michigan’s season will come down to next week's showdown with No. 5 Ohio State at Ann Arbor as a true make-or-break game for their College Football Playoff aspirations.

Remaining Schedule: At Maryland (No. 20), vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27)

Cincinnati Bearcats: Opened +12000 / Current +5000

No. 3 Cincinnati (10-0 SU, 5-5 ATS), who lay claim to a road upset over No. 6 Notre Dame as their biggest victory, are a team that causes a big discrepancy when comparing national opinions and those held by oddsmakers.

The Bearcats, who continue to be ranked third in the country, are only the seventh betting choice in championship futures odds. Cincinnati is listed at moonshot odds of +5000 this week after “less-than” impressive wins over South Florida, Tulsa, Tulane and Navy, which has resulted in a 0-4 ATS mark for bettors over that span.

Up next Saturday is a matchup with SMU (8-2 SU, 6-4 ATS), which finds Cincinnati as a 12-point home favorite. I continue to contend the Bearcats are not a team that would have any chance against the real powers of college football in the NCAA playoffs.

Remaining Schedule: vs SMU (Nov. 20), at East Carolina (Nov. 27)

