Colorado State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points just one time this season.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 54 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Rams and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 54-point over/under for this game is 7.5 points below the 61.5 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- In Colorado State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Colorado State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Rams rack up 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.7).
- When Colorado State scores more than 31.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Rams average 50.7 fewer yards per game (389.5), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (440.2).
- In games that Colorado State totals over 440.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over 11 times this season, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (24).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Hawaii has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Rainbow Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams give up (23.7).
- Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.7 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.3).
- When Hawaii piles up more than 348.3 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 15 more times (26 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Hawaii
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.7
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
385.5
348.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.2
11
Giveaways
26
11
Takeaways
24