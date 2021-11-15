MWC rivals will clash when the Colorado State Rams (3-7, 0-0 MWC) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points just one time this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 54 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The 54-point over/under for this game is 7.5 points below the 61.5 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

Colorado State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (31.7).

When Colorado State scores more than 31.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rams average 50.7 fewer yards per game (389.5), than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (440.2).

In games that Colorado State totals over 440.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 11 times this season, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (24).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Hawaii has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Rainbow Warriors average just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams give up (23.7).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.3).

When Hawaii piles up more than 348.3 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 15 more times (26 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats