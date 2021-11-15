Cooper Kupp has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West foes at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has 74 catches (103 targets) and a team-high 1,019 receiving yards (113.2 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 31.7% (103 total) of his team's 325 passing attempts this season.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 30.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kupp is averaging 16.7 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the 49ers, 79.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (96.5).

In seven matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the 49ers.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.0 yards allowed per game).

With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Kupp was targeted 13 times and racked up 11 catches for 95 yards.

Kupp has also contributed with 28 receptions for 366 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He's been targeted 35 times, producing 122.0 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8% Tyler Higbee 46 14.2% 35 324 2 13 19.1%

Powered By Data Skrive