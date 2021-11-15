Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

Cooper Kupp has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West foes at Levi's Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has 74 catches (103 targets) and a team-high 1,019 receiving yards (113.2 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 31.7% (103 total) of his team's 325 passing attempts this season.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 30.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Kupp is averaging 16.7 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the 49ers, 79.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (96.5).
  • In seven matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the 49ers.
  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Kupp was targeted 13 times and racked up 11 catches for 95 yards.
  • Kupp has also contributed with 28 receptions for 366 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He's been targeted 35 times, producing 122.0 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

Tyler Higbee

46

14.2%

35

324

2

13

19.1%

