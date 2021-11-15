Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Darrell Henderson, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Henderson, has carried the ball 121 times for 562 yards (62.4 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 144 yards (16.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has received 121 of his team's 233 carries this season (51.9%).

The Rams have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Henderson's 38.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the 49ers are 32.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Henderson, in four matchups against the 49ers, has not run for a TD.

Conceding 131.6 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Rams are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Henderson racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).

In his last three games, Henderson has 190 rushing yards (63.3 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown.

And he has added seven catches for 25 yards (8.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 121 51.9% 562 5 22 47.8% 4.6 Sony Michel 72 30.9% 271 1 15 32.6% 3.8 Robert Woods 8 3.4% 46 1 2 4.3% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 22 9.4% 37 0 6 13.0% 1.7

