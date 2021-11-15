Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Henderson, has carried the ball 121 times for 562 yards (62.4 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 144 yards (16.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has received 121 of his team's 233 carries this season (51.9%).
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Henderson's 38.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the 49ers are 32.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Henderson, in four matchups against the 49ers, has not run for a TD.
- Conceding 131.6 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Rams are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Henderson racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Henderson has 190 rushing yards (63.3 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown.
- And he has added seven catches for 25 yards (8.3 per game) and one receiving TD.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
121
51.9%
562
5
22
47.8%
4.6
Sony Michel
72
30.9%
271
1
15
32.6%
3.8
Robert Woods
8
3.4%
46
1
2
4.3%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
22
9.4%
37
0
6
13.0%
1.7
Powered By Data Skrive