November 15, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Darrell Henderson, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Henderson, has carried the ball 121 times for 562 yards (62.4 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 144 yards (16.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has received 121 of his team's 233 carries this season (51.9%).
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Henderson's 38.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the 49ers are 32.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Henderson, in four matchups against the 49ers, has not run for a TD.
  • Conceding 131.6 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Rams are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Henderson racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Henderson has 190 rushing yards (63.3 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown.
  • And he has added seven catches for 25 yards (8.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

121

51.9%

562

5

22

47.8%

4.6

Sony Michel

72

30.9%

271

1

15

32.6%

3.8

Robert Woods

8

3.4%

46

1

2

4.3%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

22

9.4%

37

0

6

13.0%

1.7

