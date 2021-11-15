Before Deebo Samuel hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC West opponents square off in Week 10 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 882 receiving yards lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 81 times and has registered 49 receptions and four touchdowns (110.3 yards per game).

So far this season, 31.0% of the 261 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Samuel's 62 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Rams are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In four matchups, Samuel has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.

The 272.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Samuel hauled in five passes for 63 yards while being targeted nine times.

Samuel's 18 receptions have gotten him 334 yards (111.3 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 29 times.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9% Mohamed Sanu 24 9.2% 15 177 0 3 10.7%

