November 15, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Deebo Samuel hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC West opponents square off in Week 10 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 882 receiving yards lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 81 times and has registered 49 receptions and four touchdowns (110.3 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 31.0% of the 261 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Samuel's 62 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Rams are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In four matchups, Samuel has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.
  • The 272.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Samuel hauled in five passes for 63 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Samuel's 18 receptions have gotten him 334 yards (111.3 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 29 times.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

81

31.0%

49

882

4

7

25.0%

George Kittle

36

13.8%

25

328

1

1

3.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

31

11.9%

19

230

2

5

17.9%

Mohamed Sanu

24

9.2%

15

177

0

3

10.7%

