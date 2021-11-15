Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 882 receiving yards lead all receivers on the 49ers. He's been targeted 81 times and has registered 49 receptions and four touchdowns (110.3 yards per game).
- So far this season, 31.0% of the 261 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Samuel's 62 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Rams are 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In four matchups, Samuel has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.
- The 272.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Samuel hauled in five passes for 63 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Samuel's 18 receptions have gotten him 334 yards (111.3 per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 29 times.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
81
31.0%
49
882
4
7
25.0%
George Kittle
36
13.8%
25
328
1
1
3.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
31
11.9%
19
230
2
5
17.9%
Mohamed Sanu
24
9.2%
15
177
0
3
10.7%
