Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.9 points per game, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 12.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.7 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Pirates rack up 30.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per contest the Midshipmen surrender.
- When East Carolina records more than 30.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates collect 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen give up per outing (357.0).
- When East Carolina totals over 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Midshipmen have an against-the-spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Navy's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates give up (24.5).
- The Midshipmen average 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates give up (391.0).
- In games that Navy piles up more than 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Navy
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
435.5
Avg. Total Yards
272.0
391.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.0
20
Giveaways
7
19
Takeaways
11