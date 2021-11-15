AAC opponents will clash when the East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) meet the Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.9 points per game, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 12.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.7 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Pirates rack up 30.5 points per game, comparable to the 30.4 per contest the Midshipmen surrender.

When East Carolina records more than 30.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates collect 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen give up per outing (357.0).

When East Carolina totals over 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (11).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Midshipmen have an against-the-spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Navy's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Midshipmen rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates give up (24.5).

The Midshipmen average 119.0 fewer yards per game (272.0) than the Pirates give up (391.0).

In games that Navy piles up more than 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 19 takeaways .

