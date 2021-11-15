Elijah Mitchell has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 10 when Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has run for a team-leading 469 yards on 89 attempts (58.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

And he has added nine catches for 73 yards (9.1 per game).

He has received 89 of his team's 205 carries this season (43.4%).

The 49ers have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams give up 99.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The 49ers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

He also hauled in five passes for 43 yards.

In his last three games, Mitchell has run for 280 yards on 44 carries (93.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

And he has tacked on five catches for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 89 43.4% 469 3 10 38.5% 5.3 Trey Sermon 31 15.1% 135 1 1 3.8% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 13.2% 133 1 4 15.4% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 13 6.3% 48 1 4 15.4% 3.7

