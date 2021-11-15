Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Elijah Mitchell has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West opponents take the field in Week 10 when Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) meet the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has run for a team-leading 469 yards on 89 attempts (58.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • And he has added nine catches for 73 yards (9.1 per game).
  • He has received 89 of his team's 205 carries this season (43.4%).
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams give up 99.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • The 49ers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Mitchell carried the ball eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
  • He also hauled in five passes for 43 yards.
  • In his last three games, Mitchell has run for 280 yards on 44 carries (93.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on five catches for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

89

43.4%

469

3

10

38.5%

5.3

Trey Sermon

31

15.1%

135

1

1

3.8%

4.4

Trey Lance

27

13.2%

133

1

4

15.4%

4.9

JaMycal Hasty

13

6.3%

48

1

4

15.4%

3.7

