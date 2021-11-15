Publish date:
Florida vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 69.5 points just twice this season.
- Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 69.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 63.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.
- Gators games have an average total of 58.4 points this season, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 69.5 total in this game is 8.9 points higher than the 60.6 average total in Tigers games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in eight chances).
- Florida's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Gators put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Tigers surrender (35.9).
- When Florida puts up more than 35.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Gators rack up 492.4 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 455.9 the Tigers give up per outing.
- In games that Florida churns out over 455.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Gators have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (15).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Tigers put up 31.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Gators allow (27.4).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
- The Tigers collect 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators allow per contest (369.1).
- When Missouri piles up over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- This year the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Missouri
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
492.4
Avg. Total Yards
434.3
369.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.9
18
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
15