The Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup with the Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Florida vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 69.5 points just twice this season.

Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 69.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65, is 4.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 63.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.

Gators games have an average total of 58.4 points this season, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69.5 total in this game is 8.9 points higher than the 60.6 average total in Tigers games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in eight chances).

Florida's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Gators put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Tigers surrender (35.9).

When Florida puts up more than 35.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Gators rack up 492.4 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 455.9 the Tigers give up per outing.

In games that Florida churns out over 455.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (15).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The Tigers put up 31.5 points per game, 4.1 more than the Gators allow (27.4).

Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Tigers collect 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators allow per contest (369.1).

When Missouri piles up over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Gators' takeaways (10).

Season Stats